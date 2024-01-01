A ridiculously simple S3 alternative for the modern web.

Stop reading docs.
As easy as using the localStorage
import { f0 } from 'file0';
// Upload
await f0.set('image.png', myImage);
// Download
await f0.get('image.png');
// Delete
await f0.delete('image.png');
Do more with less code.
File0 is the easiest way to manage files in serverless apps. What used to take hours to build, now takes minutes.
const url = await f0.publish('image.png');
S3
const s3 = new S3Client({
region: region,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: accessKeyId,
secretAccessKey: secretAccessKey
}
});
const bucketPolicy = {
Version: "2012-10-17",
Statement: [
{
Effect: "Allow",
Principal: "*",
Action: "s3:GetObject",
Resource: "arn:aws:s3:::mybucket/image.png"
}
];
};
const policyParams = {
Bucket: bucketName,
Policy: JSON.stringify(bucketPolicy)
};
const command = new PutBucketPolicyCommand(policyParams);
const response = await s3.send(command);
Runs anywhere.
Built on modern web-standards. Works in any runtime, frameworks, even in the browser.
Low latency worldwide.
All your public files are served from global CDN.
No extra configuration needed.
