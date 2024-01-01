Stop reading docs.
Start shipping.

A ridiculously simple S3 alternative for the modern web.

Get started
As easy as using the localStorage
import { f0 } from 'file0';
// Upload
await f0.set('image.png', myImage);
// Download
await f0.get('image.png');
// Delete
await f0.delete('image.png');

Do more with less code.

File0 is the easiest way to manage files in serverless apps. What used to take hours to build, now takes minutes.

const url = await f0.publish('image.png');

S3

const s3 = new S3Client({
  region: region,
  credentials: {
    accessKeyId: accessKeyId,
    secretAccessKey: secretAccessKey
  }
});
const bucketPolicy = {
  Version: "2012-10-17",
  Statement: [
    {
        Effect: "Allow",
        Principal: "*",
        Action: "s3:GetObject",
        Resource: "arn:aws:s3:::mybucket/image.png"
    }
  ];
};
const policyParams = {
  Bucket: bucketName,
  Policy: JSON.stringify(bucketPolicy)
};
const command = new PutBucketPolicyCommand(policyParams);
const response = await s3.send(command);

Runs anywhere.

Built on modern web-standards. Works in any runtime, frameworks, even in the browser.

Low latency worldwide.

All your public files are served from global CDN.
No extra configuration needed.

All your files a function call away.

Get started